Lincoln National Corp Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 2.7 %

LDOS traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.