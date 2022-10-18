Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $243.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.