Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,710 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.