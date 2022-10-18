Lincoln National Corp Sells 6,264 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.00% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $122,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 155.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $89.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

