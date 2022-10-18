Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $506,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,653,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,799,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IVW traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 63,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.