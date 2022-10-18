Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.46. 141,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.