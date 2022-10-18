Litecoin Cash Price Down 4% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $704.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,383,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,332,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00245209 USD and is down -13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $323.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
