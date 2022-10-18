Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $18.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.94. 71,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

