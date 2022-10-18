Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $397.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.37. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

