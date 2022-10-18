Lookers plc (LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 25th

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lookers Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £297.00 million and a P/E ratio of 355.00.
Lookers Company Profile
