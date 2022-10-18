Lookers plc (LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on November 25th

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lookers Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 75.70 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £297.00 million and a P/E ratio of 355.00.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.