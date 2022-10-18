Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.69 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $346.04 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.81 or 0.27707920 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

