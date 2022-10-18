Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $193.12. 94,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.