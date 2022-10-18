LUKSO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00030527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and $1.38 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000676 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
