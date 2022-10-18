Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $27,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.0 %

MSGS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.16. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,843. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

