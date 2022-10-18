MagnetGold Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $285.83 million and $31,174.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

