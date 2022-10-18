Maiar DEX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $347.08 million and approximately $197,101.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.85 or 0.99976270 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00056586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005624 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $185,230.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.