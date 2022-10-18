Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.43. 9,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,708. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

