Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

NSC traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $222.93. 64,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

