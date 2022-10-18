Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 117,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.