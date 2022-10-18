Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $45.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. 1,179,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

