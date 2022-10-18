Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $768,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 258,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

