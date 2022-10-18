Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.41.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

