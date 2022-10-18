Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 158,554 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 158,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,585,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 288,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GGZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 10,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

