Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.