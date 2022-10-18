Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $177.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,889 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.