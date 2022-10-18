Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 206,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,765,637 shares.The stock last traded at $71.56 and had previously closed at $69.88.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.