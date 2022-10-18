Mdex Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $154.95 million and approximately $128.53 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,902,223 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

