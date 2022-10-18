Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.