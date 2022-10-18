Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Meta Data Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Meta Data stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,216. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. It offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; young children education services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the FasTrack English brand.

