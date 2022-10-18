Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $159,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 239.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

