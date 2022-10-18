Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0011

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $235.18 million and $6.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00126325 USD and is up 14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

