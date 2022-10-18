MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $128.76 million and $8.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.31 or 0.00149615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,590.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035736 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005041 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.16881319 USD and is up 10.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,607,119.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.