Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Metro Stock Up 0.5 %
MRU opened at C$69.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Metro has a 1-year low of C$60.59 and a 1-year high of C$73.54.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
See Also
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.