Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

MRU opened at C$69.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Metro has a 1-year low of C$60.59 and a 1-year high of C$73.54.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$76.00 target price on Metro and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.89.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

