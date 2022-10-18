MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,069,373 shares during the period. MFS Intermediate Income Trust makes up 2.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.33% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,423,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 325,567 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,196. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

