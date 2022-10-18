MinePlex Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.88 or 0.27803088 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,628,842 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.