Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MI.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$24.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.16.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

