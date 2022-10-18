MKM Partners Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $123.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

DORM opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

