MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.48 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $92.48 million and $12.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,291,238 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

