Monero Trading Up 2.6% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $90.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $147.24 or 0.00751176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,601.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00264435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00121836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00560703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00248618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00266223 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,188,882 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

