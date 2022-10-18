Moneywise Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VB traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $180.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $189.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.