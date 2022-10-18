Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 22.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 44,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

