Moneywise Inc. Purchases 396 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,320,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.