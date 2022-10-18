Moneywise Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 1,991,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

