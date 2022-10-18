Morgan Stanley Cuts OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target to €10.40

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($25.51) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OVH Groupe from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €30.00 ($30.61) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OVH Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.85.

OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

