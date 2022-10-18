Morgan Stanley Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $209.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

