MovieBloc Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.08 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $47.08 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

