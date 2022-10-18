MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,315 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. The company has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

