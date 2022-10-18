MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.86. 49,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,110. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

