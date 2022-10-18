MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.