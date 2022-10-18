MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
