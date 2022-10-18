MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

UPS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,265. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

